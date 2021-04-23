Listen: Ex-Debenhams Works Says Proposed Legislation To Protect Former Employees Of Liquidated Firms Must Be Approved.

Ex Debenhams workers say proposed legislation to protect former employees of liquidated companies needs to be approved.

106 staff in Newbridge and over 1,000 others, nationwide, lost their jobs when the firm went in to liquidation a year ago.

Workers' statement follows a demonstration last night that saw 30 former staff members removed by gardai from a former Debenhams Store on Henry Street in Dublin.

Marie was among the demonstrators and says the law needs to be changed urgently:

File image: Debenhams logo