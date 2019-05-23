The Eleven To Two Show

6 TopShop Outlets In Ireland At Risk Of Closure.

: 05/23/2019 - 11:03
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Top Shop on Stephen's Green in Dublin is one of six Irish stores owned by Arcadia group at risk of closure.

520 jobs are on the line in Ireland and the UK at the British fashion empire owned by Philip Green.

4 stores in Dublin, one in Cork and one in Galway have been earmarked for closure.
 

