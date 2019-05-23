The Eleven To Two Show

2 Breitling Watches Seized In CAB Raid in West Dublin.

: 05/23/2019 - 11:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
watches.jpg

Two Breitling watches have been seized along with documentation, mobile phones, computers and hard drives in West Dublin.

It's part of ongoing investigations by the Criminal Assets Bureau - supported by the Armed Support Unit - this morning.

The operation is targeting an Organised Crime Group, and Gardaí have seized assets obtained with the proceeds of crime.

A number of other inquiries are being conducting across the capital this morning, relating to the purchase of property.
 

 

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana
 

