Interview With Kildare Local Elections Returning Officer Tadgh McDonnell.

: 05/23/2019 - 11:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

Three ballots will take place in Kildare on Friday: local elections, European elections and the referendum on how long people must be living apart before applying for a divorce, and the recognition of foreign divorces

The responsibility for conducting the election rests with the local authority Returning Officer, Tadgh McDonnell

He joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today, to outline how counting of votes will be managed.

mcdonnell.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

The Kildare Local Election Notice of Poll is available here

Information on boundary changes, and how they affect the polling stations some votes will attend is available here

Information on services for visually impaired voters is available here

 

