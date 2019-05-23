The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Collected Kildare Local Election Candidate Statements & Interviews With Returning Officers.

: 05/23/2019 - 12:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kfm invited candidates contesting the local elections in Co. Kildare on Friday, May 24th to submit statements of 8 to 10 bullet points on their aims and policies.

These are the statements sent to Kfm by candidates, as orated by Clem Ryan and Ciara Noble, in alphabetical order.

Athy Local Electoral Area: 5 Seats, 10 candidates.

Statements are available here

Celbridge Local Electoral Area:4 Seats, 10 candidates

Statements are available here

Clane Local Electoral Area: 5 Seats, 10 candidates

Statements are available here

Kildare Local Electoral Area: 5 Seats, 8 candidates

Statements are available here

Leixlip Local Electoral Area: 3 Seats, 10 candidates

Statements are available here

Maynooth Local Electoral Area: 5 Seats, 9 candidates

Statements are available here

Naas Local Electoral Area: 7 Seats, 15 candidates

Statements are available here

Newbridge Local Electoral Area: 6 Seats, 15 candidates

Statements are available here

A full list of all candidates in each of Kildare's electoral areas is attached.

Eithne Coughlan is Kildare Returning Officer for the European Elections and Referendum.

Her interview with Clem Ryan on Kildare Today is available here

Tadgh McDonnell is Kidlare Returning Officer for the Local Elections.

His interview with Clem Ryan on Kildare Today is available here

Boundary changes which may effect polling stations in some electoral areas come in to effect on Friday.

Details are available here

A new service for visually impaired voters has been launched and details are available here

Information on candidates contesting elections to the European Parliament in the Midlands North West constituency is available here.

Information on the referendum is available here.

 

 

 

 

 

