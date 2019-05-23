Collected Kildare Local Election Candidate Statements & Interviews With Returning Officers.

Kfm invited candidates contesting the local elections in Co. Kildare on Friday, May 24th to submit statements of 8 to 10 bullet points on their aims and policies.

These are the statements sent to Kfm by candidates, as orated by Clem Ryan and Ciara Noble, in alphabetical order.

Athy Local Electoral Area: 5 Seats, 10 candidates.

Celbridge Local Electoral Area:4 Seats, 10 candidates

Clane Local Electoral Area: 5 Seats, 10 candidates

Kildare Local Electoral Area: 5 Seats, 8 candidates

Leixlip Local Electoral Area: 3 Seats, 10 candidates

Maynooth Local Electoral Area: 5 Seats, 9 candidates

Naas Local Electoral Area: 7 Seats, 15 candidates

Newbridge Local Electoral Area: 6 Seats, 15 candidates

A full list of all candidates in each of Kildare's electoral areas is attached.

Eithne Coughlan is Kildare Returning Officer for the European Elections and Referendum.

Tadgh McDonnell is Kidlare Returning Officer for the Local Elections.

Boundary changes which may effect polling stations in some electoral areas come in to effect on Friday.

