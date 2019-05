The Taoiseach has refused to be drawn on whether the British Prime Minister's resignation damages the chances of the Brexit withdrawal agreement being passed.

Theresa May is under pressure to step down and it's widely expected she may be gone by the weekend.

A revolt from Tory backbenchers and further ministerial resignations have made her position difficult.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is adopting a wait and see approach:

File image: RollingNews