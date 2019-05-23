The Night Shift

Man Due In Court Today In Connection With Discovery Of Firearm In Dublin.

: 05/23/2019 - 15:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic.jpg

A man is due in court this afternoon, charged in connection with the recovery of a firearm in Ballyfermot in Dublin on Tuesday.

He was arrested yesterday by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force

He has since been charged in connection with the case, and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this afternoon.

Two men aged 47 and 52 arrested at the time of the search were released without charge from custody yesterday evening.

Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

 

File image: RollingNews

