Two Men Arrested In Inquiry In To Post Office Robbery In Cork.

: 05/23/2019 - 16:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two men have been arrested by Gardai investigating a post office robbery in Little Island in County Cork.

It happened at half past nine this morning.

During the incident staff were threatened by two men armed with what's believed to be a handgun and iron bar.

The raiders made off with a small sum of cash.

At around 2.30 this afternoon two men in their thirties were arrested in the Glanmire area in connection with the incident.

They're being held in Mayfield and Gurranabraher Garda Stations for questioning.

