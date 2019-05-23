The Night Shift

4 People Arrested For Dangerous Driving In The Port Tunnel, Dublin.

: 05/23/2019 - 16:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
port_tunnel.jpg

Four people have been arrested for dangerous driving at Dublin's Port Tunnel.

They were caught during a Garda operation earlier today.

Gardai, transport bosses and port tunnel staff are all involved in Operation Daylight, which targets persistent dangerous drivers.

It focuses on speeding, tailgating and deliberately refusing to pay tolls at the Port Tunnel and on motorways.

Earlier today, in a planned operation, three drivers were arrested at the Port Tunnel.

Two of them tested positive for cannabis, while roadside tests found a third had cocaine in their system.

A fourth driver was arrested after smashing through the toll barrier.

Gardai managed to stop him on East Wall Road.

He's since appeared in court, as have the other three.

All of them have been charged with offences under the Road Traffic Acts.
 

 

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana

