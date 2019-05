More than a quarter of parents are swapping books for technology to put their children to sleep.

That's one of the main findings from a UK study which found parents "don't have the time" to read bedtime stories anymore.

They are relying on Amazon's Alexa and Google Home to read to their children instead.

Sleep Consultant, Kildare's Erica Hargaden says that napping during the day can prove crucial in a decent nights sleep for children:

Stock image.