Alcohol, Tobacco & Fuel Seized In Dundalk.

: 05/23/2019 - 17:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Revenue officers have seized illegal fuel, cigarettes and alcohol during a search at a house in Dundalk in Co Louth.

Gardai and Revenue's Customs Service are targeting mineral oil laundering and tobacco tax fraud.

They seized 14,000 litres of illicit mineral oil, two vans containing apparatus and goods for use in oil laundering, and three industrial bulk containers of diesel sludge.

54 kilograms of unstamped roll your own tobacco with a market value of over 30,000 euro and 11 litres of counterfeit vodka were also seized.

A man in his 50s was interviewed, and investigations are ongoing.

 

Photo Revenue

