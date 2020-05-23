3 People Arrested Following Dublin Drug Seizure.

Three people have been arrested after the seizure of 17,000 euro worth of drugs in Dublin.

A building on Pearse Street was searched at around 3.30 yesterday afternoon, where 12,000 euro worth of heroin was found, along with an axe.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were arrested in connection to the discovery and will be brought before the courts in June.

Meanwhile, during a separate search on Dame Street 5,000 euro worth of cannabis was found.

A man in his 20s was arrested and appeared in court earlier today.

