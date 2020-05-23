Listen: Expert Panel Will Examine How Covid 19 Measures To Protect Residents Have Worked. In Nursing Homes

Saturday Sportsbeat

Expert Panel Will Examine How Covid 19 Measures To Protect Residents Have Worked In Nursing Homes

An expert panel on Covid-19 nursing home care will look at how the measures introduced to protect residents have worked.

It's expected scoping work on the study is due to begin next week and will include looking at how other countries have dealt with outbreaks in residential care settings.

There have been 867 deaths in nursing homes from disease since the beginning of the outbreak.

However, Minister Simon Harris says it won't look at how older people are cared for in general:

