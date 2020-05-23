13 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 & 76 New Cases Have Been Notified.

Another 13 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,604* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland, a figure which includes the denotification of 1

76 new cases of COVID-19 have been notified today.

There is now a total of 24,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, of which 1,387 are in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 21 May (24,451 cases), shows:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,211 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,813 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,830 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,420 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,387 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 2%