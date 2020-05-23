4 More People In Kildare Diagnosed With Covid 19.

4 more people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19.

It brings to 1,387 the number of people in the county who have tested positive for the virus since testing began.

Kildare has the third highest number of cases of Covid 19 in Ireland, after Dublin & Cork.

Nationally, another 13 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,604* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland, a figure which includes the denotification of 1

76 new cases of COVID-19 have been notified today.

There is now a total of 24,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, of which 1,387 are in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 21 May (24,451 cases), shows:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,211 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,813 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,830 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,420 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,387 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 2%