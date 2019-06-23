Sunday Favourites

Source Of leaked information On Maria Bailey Swing Case To Be Named.

: 06/23/2019 - 10:23
Author: Simon Doyle
An internal Fine Gael investigation into the swing controversy surrounding TD Maria Bailey is to name the source of leaked information in the case.

The Sunday Independent reports that lead investigator David Kennedy is to "draw conclusions" on where he thinks legal documents were obtained by the Irish Independent.

The Dun Laoghaire Deputy took legal action against the Dean Hotel in Dublin, after falling from a swing at the property in 2015.

She has since withdrawn the action, and claimed in an RTE Radio interview that the leaking of details on the case was part of an "orchestrated" attack.

 

Image: Rolling News.

