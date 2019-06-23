Sunday Favourites

10am - 12pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: NI Police Arrest Four Over Murder Of A Man In Antrim.

: 06/23/2019 - 10:42
Author: Simon Doyle
psni_badge.jpg

In the north, police investigating the murder of a man in Co Antrim have arrested 4 people.

They were detained following a number of searches in the Lisburn area.

It comes after the body of a 50 year-old man was found at a house in the town on Friday.

Adrian Harmon reports:

 

antrim.mp3, by Simon Doyle

Stock Image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!