Sunday Favourites

10am - 12pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Asked For Details On Community CCTV Scheme Applications.

: 06/23/2019 - 11:30
Author: Simon Doyle
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

Kildare County Council has been asked for an update on required specifications needed for community groups to apply for CCTV facilities.

Fine Gael councillor Tracey O'Dwyer has submitted the question for the council's plenary meeting next week, asking for details over technical specifications required for community groups in Kildare to apply for the CCTV.

Applications are made under the Department of Justice's 'Community Based CCTV' Scheme, which awards a maximum of €40,000 to communities who are successful in their application.

KCC's plenary meeting will discuss the question, which takes place tomorrow, Monday 24th June.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!