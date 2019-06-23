KCC Asked For Details On Community CCTV Scheme Applications.

Kildare County Council has been asked for an update on required specifications needed for community groups to apply for CCTV facilities.

Fine Gael councillor Tracey O'Dwyer has submitted the question for the council's plenary meeting next week, asking for details over technical specifications required for community groups in Kildare to apply for the CCTV.

Applications are made under the Department of Justice's 'Community Based CCTV' Scheme, which awards a maximum of €40,000 to communities who are successful in their application.

KCC's plenary meeting will discuss the question, which takes place tomorrow, Monday 24th June.