KCC Asked To Live-Stream Their Meetings Online.

Kildare County Council has been asked to consider streaming their meetings online.

Independent councillor Fiona McLoughlin Healy has submitted the motion to the council, which asks for future meetings to be broadcast online for transparency of the county's governance.

Ms McLoughlin Healy also cited the Council of Europe’s ‘Code of Good Practice for Civil Participation in the Decision-Making Process’ in her motion, which promotes the "principles of participation, trust, accountability and transparency".

KCC will discuss the motion at their plenary meeting, which takes place tomorrow, Monday 24th June.