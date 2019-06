Just 26 vacant sites in Dublin have been subject to the vacant sites levy.

The Journal.ie reports Dublin City Council is considering whether another 260 properties should be taxed.

The 3 per cent charge on the value of a site was introduced in 2015 in a bid to spur building on derelict sites in cities.

Nationally, 120 sites were charged the levy in the past year.

Labour Party spokesman on Urban Renewal, Joe Costello, says the levy is failing:

Stock Image.