Classic Hits Sunday

5pm - 7pm
with
Dave McGrath

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

247 People Currently Living In Kildare Direct Provision Centres.

: 06/23/2019 - 12:29
Author: Simon Doyle
eyre_powell_newbridge.jpg

247 people are currently living within two Direct Provision centres in Kildare.

That's according to the Department of Justice and Equality, who provided details on the figures in the month of June following a request from Fianna Fáil Kildare South TD Fiona O'Loughlin.

Of the 247, 131 are currently accomodated at the Eyre Powell Centre in Newbridge.

The remaining 116 are currently accomodated at the Hazel Hotel in Monasterevin.

The figure is made up of 90 females and 157 males- 52 of the figure are children.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!