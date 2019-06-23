247 People Currently Living In Kildare Direct Provision Centres.

247 people are currently living within two Direct Provision centres in Kildare.

That's according to the Department of Justice and Equality, who provided details on the figures in the month of June following a request from Fianna Fáil Kildare South TD Fiona O'Loughlin.

Of the 247, 131 are currently accomodated at the Eyre Powell Centre in Newbridge.

The remaining 116 are currently accomodated at the Hazel Hotel in Monasterevin.

The figure is made up of 90 females and 157 males- 52 of the figure are children.