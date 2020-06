Almost nine in ten businesses said they were trading at the end of May.

A new CSO survey found just over a quarter of respondents said they had resumed trading last month, after being forced to close due to covid-19.

Around 3 in 10 said they've seen an increase in turnover since the first phase of lifting restrictions in mid-May.

Meanwhile, almost three quarters of businesses said they had rearranged their workplace to allow for social distancing.

Stock image: Pixabay