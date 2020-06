The number of mortgage accounts in long term arrears has fallen to its lowest level since 2010.

5.6 per cent of the accounts were over 90 days in arrears at the end of March.

However, there was an increase in the number going into arrears for the first time.

Central Bank figures show over 3,800 mortgages went into early arrears, that is less than 90 days, in the first three months of the year.

Stock image: Shutterstock