Listen: 60% Of Healthcare Workers Who Contracted Covid 19 Are Still Stick.

: 06/23/2020 - 13:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
60 per cent of healthcare workers who contracted Covid-19 are still sick.

4,823 health service staff remain ill, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, appearing before the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee.

One in ten coronavirus cases here involved nurses, with 88 per cent of them becoming infected at work.

The union says most nurses and midwives are having to use annual leave to care for their children, since the outbreak began in February.

Phil Ni Sheaghdha  INMO General Secretary, says it's been very challenging for families of nurses with Covid-19:

