Listen: Members Of Kildare Based Union To Recommence Overtime Ban On Wednesday.

6,000 psychiatric nurses will recommence a ban on overtime tomorrow.

It's after talks to resolve a dispute between the Sallins based Psychiatric Nurses Association and the HSE broke down last night.

The dispute centres on the recruitment and retention of mental health staff and has been ongoing for over 5 months.

The HSE says it regrets the breakdown in talks, and measures will be put in place to minimise the impact of the industrial action on patients.

The PNA's Peter Hughes says the decision to restart the overtime ban is down to the lack of effort from management to resolve the issue: