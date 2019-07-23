Kildare Today

Listen: Hundreds Attend Rally In Support Of Bord Na Mona Workers.

: 07/23/2019 - 09:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Hundreds of people turned out in Lanesboro, Co Longford, last night to support 150 workers at Bord na Móna.

The company's already let go 78 seasonal staff at its Mount Dillon facility, while 72 permanent workers positions are in limbo.

Bord na Móna, which is headquartered in Newbridge, is blamed the job losses on the closure of a nearby power plant, which it supplies.

Seasonal worker Basil Mitchell says it was great to see the crowds of people come out last night and show their support:

File image: RollingNews

