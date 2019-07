A study by the ESRI shows Kildare, Meath and Wicklow and Wexford have the fewest primary and community care in the country

And, Kildare has only 4 GPs per 1,000 residents.

The study also finds there's an unequal supply of community health and social care in Ireland.

The evidence could inform policies, such as Sláintecare, that aim to move care away from acute hospitals.

The ESRI's Brendan Walsh says the west and south of the country have a better supply of community care.

Stock image: Pixabay