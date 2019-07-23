Kildare Man Sustains "Catastrophic Injuries" In Incident At Wicklow Food Festival.

The Independent.ie reports that a Kildare man has sustained "catastrophic injuries" in an incident at a weekend food festival in Wicklow.

Prosperous resident, 33 year old Frank Craig, was at the Wings Food Festival in Bray on Sunday with his family.

Its alleged that a large sign fell upon him, following a gust of wind.

Mr. Craig's nephew sustained minor injuries.

Mr. Craig, who lives in Kilcock, and works in Leixlip, is, according to Independent.ie, being treated at St. Vincent's Hospital for injuries understood to include a broken sternum, broken collar bones, a broken bone in his neck and crush injuries to his right hand.