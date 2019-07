There's been a sharp decline in the number of dog licences issued in Kildare since 2009.

Dog control statistics released today by the Minister of State for Community Development, Natural Resources and Digital Development show 4,444 licences were issued in 2018.

That's down from a high of 7,220 in 2009.

The data also shows that Kildare's dog control operations returned a deficit of €115,000 in 2018.

Stock image: Pexels