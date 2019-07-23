K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Environment Minister Says ABP Decision On Offaly Power Station "Disappointing"

: 07/23/2019 - 16:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
richard_bruton_20_02_19_rollingnews.jpg

The Environment Minister says a decision to reject planning permission for an ESB power station in Co. Offaly is disappointing.

300 jobs at ESB and Newbridge headquartered Bord na Mona are at risk after proposals to redevelop it and use biomass as well as peat were turned down.

An Bord Pleanala says continuing the use of the fossil fuel would go against efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton says the government's still sticking to its plan to phase out the use of peat by 2028:

tuesrichard.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!