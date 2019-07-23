Listen: Environment Minister Says ABP Decision On Offaly Power Station "Disappointing"

The Environment Minister says a decision to reject planning permission for an ESB power station in Co. Offaly is disappointing.

300 jobs at ESB and Newbridge headquartered Bord na Mona are at risk after proposals to redevelop it and use biomass as well as peat were turned down.

An Bord Pleanala says continuing the use of the fossil fuel would go against efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton says the government's still sticking to its plan to phase out the use of peat by 2028:

