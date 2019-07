Community health and social care in Ireland isn't meeting population demands.

A new ESRI report examines the supply of non-acute services, such as GPs, counsellors and home-care hours.

It finds supply is worst in the greater Dublin area, including Kildare and the south-east.

The report also notes that Kildare has just 4 GPs for every 1,000 people.

But the ESRI's Brendan Walsh says that may not mean patients in Connacht and Munster are better off.