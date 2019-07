Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey has been removed as Chairperson of the Oireachtas Housing Committee following an internal inquiry into her accident on a swing at a Dublin hotel.

In a statement this evening the Taoiseach says there have been inconsistencies in Deputy Bailey's account of events to him and the media he cannot reconcile.

However, the Fine Gael Party whip will not be taken away from the Dun Laoghaire TD.

File image: RollingNews