K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Ryanair IALPA Pilots Voting On Ballot For Industrial Action.

: 07/23/2019 - 17:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ryanair_plane_rollingnews.jpg

Ryanair pilots are voting on a ballot for industrial action in a row over pay. 

The IALPA union says its members are frustrated and disappointed at the lack of progress in ongoing pay talks at the airline.

The result of a ballot of workers is expected early next month.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!