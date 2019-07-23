Listen: SIPTU Says Hundreds Of Workers "Thrown Off A Cliff" By ABP Refusal Of Planning Permission.

SIPTY says hundreds of workers are being "thrown off the cliff" after the ESB was refused permission to redevelop a turf-burning power plant in Co Offaly.

The ESB says it's examining the decision of the planning appeals board, and will brief workers in the days ahead.

But Siptu energy sector organiser Willie Noone says the plant could shut down as early as next year -- affecting 300 workers at the ESB and Newbridge headquartered Bord na Móna.

He says environment minister Richard Bruton should come to the Midlands, and face the communities there.