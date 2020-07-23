Kildare Today

Boil Water Notice Remains In Place For Rathangan, Parts Of Monasterevin & Kildare Town.

: 07/23/2020 - 07:59
Author: Ciara Noble
A boil water notice, which affects over 6,500 people served by the Rathangan Public Water Supply, remains in effect for a 7th day.

It was imposed by Irish Water and Kildare County Council, on HSE advice, on July 15th

There is an issue with the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant, which has led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply.

Areas impacted include:Rathangan; Tullylost; Ellistown; parts of Monasterevin; parts of Kildare Town and surrounding areas, as per map provided.

