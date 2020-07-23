The Breakfast Show

KCC Expects Data Protection Commission Report On Use Of CCTV In County To Raise Concerns.

: 07/23/2020 - 08:02
Author: Ciara Noble
Kildare County Council says it expects the Data Protection Commission report on the use of CCTV in public spaces in the county to "raise significant concerns".

The council was responding to a motion by Councillors Anne Breen, Fintan Brett and Carmel Kelly.

They wanted the authority to install CCTV at known dumping spots to tackle fly-tipping.

KCC says the "processing of data through CCTV poses a risk to the rights and freedoms of individuals, and the council must have a legal basis for the processing of personal data through the use of CCTV.

It adds"the Data Protection Commissioner has carried out a countrywide audit on the use of CCTV and related new technologies. While we have not yet received his report in respect of Kildare, it is expected to raise significant concerns around the ongoing use of CCTV and similar new technologies."

