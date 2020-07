The close contacts of a construction worker are being tested after he was confirmed to have Covid-19.

John Sisk and Son has closed its Grangegorman TU Dublin site to allow for deep cleaning.

It comes just days after a another site belonging to John Paul Construction had to close due to an outbreak of 20 cases.

SIPTU's Construction Organiser John Regan says sites they've visited have had the proper precautions in place.

