New Cases Of Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease Detected In Kildare.

: 07/23/2020 - 16:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
New cases of rabbit haemorrhagic disease have been detected in hares in Kildare last week.

The Dept. of Agriculture says the disease was  was first reported in wild rabbits in Ireland in early August 2019 and shortly after that in the Irish hare.

Since then the disease has been confirmed in hares in three counties: Dublin, Wexford and most recently Kildare.

It has also been detected in wild rabbits in 12 counties, including Kildare.

The Dept. says "While most of the reports are from the end of 2019, a number of new records of the disease were confirmed last week in rabbits from Clare and Cork and in hares from Wexford and Kildare."

The virus is known to be highly contagious and easily spread, and environmental contamination presents significant difficulties in terms of any biosecurity responses.

 

Stock image: Pexels

