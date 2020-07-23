K Country

Listen: 1,232 Homes Under Construction In Kildare Last Month.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
1,232 residential buildings were under construction in Kildare last month.

That's 9% of the national construction activity, according to the latest GeoDirectory index.

In all, 1,279 residential address points were added to the GeoDirectory database in Kildare in the year to June.

Dara Keogh is CEO of GeoDirectory, which compiled the figures.

He says says Dublin is a significant market, so the decline is concerning.

The study has also found that Kildare's residential vacancy rate, of 2%, is less than half the national average.

The number of residential property transactions in Kildare in the twelve months to May 2020 was 2,321, of which 38% were new builds

The average house price in Kildare in the twelve months to May 2020 was €314,046

 

