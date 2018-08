Kildare Gardai have confirmed that anti-burglary patrols will be mounted across the county during the Pope's visit to Ireland.

Its in recognition of the fact thousands of people from Kildare will attend events during the visit, on Saturday and Sunday.

Criminals could use the trip as an opportunity to go on a spree.

Nationally, 2,500 Gardaí are due to be on patrol this weekend.

Inspector Declan McCarthy is stationed at Naas.