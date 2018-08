28 people have been charged with dangerous driving because of the speed at which they travelled through the M7 work zone.

On conviction, this carries a €5,000 fine and 2 years disqualification from driving.

Another 406 motorists have been issued fines and penalty points for exceeding the 60 kilometres per hour speed limit.

Inspector Declan McCarthy is stationed at Naas and says GoSafe speed camera vans will be taking up positions on the route from Monday.

File image: M7 work zone, RollingNews.