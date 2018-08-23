Listen Back: Insp. McCarthy Joined Laura Donnelly On Kildare Today To Discuss Speed Camera Vans In The M7 Work Zone.

GoSafe vans are being deployed on the M7 work zone from Monday.

406 drivers have already been been fined and issued with penalty points for breaking the speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour there.

28 motorists have been charged with dangerous driving; on conviction, this carries a €5,000 fine and a 2 year disqualification.

The vans will be stationed between Johnstown and the M9 merge.

Inspector Declan McCarthy is stationed at Naas; he joined Laura Donnelly on Kildare Today to discuss this, and preparations in place in the Naas District for the visit to Ireland of Pope Francis.