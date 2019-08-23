Listen: Protests Are Being Held At Harland And Wolff.

K Drive

Protests Are Being Held At Harland And Wolff.

08/23/2019
Róisin Power
A protest's being held at the Belfast shipyard which built the Titanic, and is now threatened with closure.

Harland and Wolff fell into administration last month, putting 125 jobs at risk.

Sky's Ireland correspondent, Stephen Murphy, is there and says some potential buyers have shown an interest:

