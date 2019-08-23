K Drive

Second Round Of The CAO Opens Next Wednesday.

08/23/2019
Author: Róisin Power
Students have until 5:15 this evening to accept their first round CAO offers.

They're being advised to treat it as if it will be the only offer they will get - and turn it down only if they are 100 percent sure they don't want to do the course.

The second round will open next Wednesday for two days.

