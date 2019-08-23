K Drive

Clane-Maynooth Cllr Calls For Kilcock School Planning Area To Be Reviewed.

: 08/23/2019 - 15:36
Author: Róisin Power
dept_of_education.png

There is a call for the school planning boundaries around Kilcock to be reviewed.

Social Democrats Cllr Aidan Farrelly is calling on the Department of Education to consider reviewing the Kilcock School Planning Area boundary.

Farrelly said that the boundary could restrict students of Johnstownbridge, Kilshanroe and surrounding areas to go to a new school being built in Enfield.

This means that the closest schools for children are in Kilcock and Edenderry.

Farrelly said the "irony is that to access Kilcock from Johnstownbridge, the quickest way is to go in to Enfield".

"People will pass a state of the art new school in Enfield to study in Kilcock, or drive three times the distance to get to Edenderry", Farrelly added. 

