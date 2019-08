Gardai are investigating after a man in his 50s died after he struck by a motorbike in Dublin earlier.

The crash between a pedestrian and a motorbike happened on the Malahide Road, between the Artane roundabout and the junction with the Kilmore Road, at around 9:45am.

The road has reopened following a forensic examination of the area.

Gardai in Coolock are appealing for witnesses to come forward.