SIPTU To Fight Parking Tax Proposal.

: 08/23/2019 - 16:53
Author: Róisin Power
SIPTU says it will fight against a suggested charge on workers who have a free parking space in the city.

Dublin Town has proposed that a 1500 euro tax be introduced to try to discourage people from driving into town.

It says the money raised could be used to improve public transport.

