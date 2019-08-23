K Drive

Nearly €80,000 Cash Seized At Dublin Port.

: 08/23/2019 - 16:54
Author: Róisin Power
Almost eighty thousand euro in cash has been seized at Dublin Port.

The money was found hidden under a vehicle which was attempting to board a ferry to France on Monday.

A court has given officers permission to hold onto the cash for three months while they investigate where it came from.

