Catherine Murphy: "Justice Minister Needs To Address Questions re: IPAT Member; Recall the Dáil".

Justice Minister needs to address questions raised about IPAT member.

Catherine Murphy TD, co-leader of the Social Democrats, is calling on the Minister for Justice to establish if the appearance and comments of a member of the International Protection Appeals Tribunal (IPAT) at a rally denying the Covid-19 pandemic and campaigning against the wearing of masks is contrary to the code of governance and ethics required for members of the Tribunal.

Deputy Murphy said:

“At a time when we need to build solidarity and cohesion in society, the reported comments and appearance at the rally of a government-appointed member of the IPAT tribunal raises serious questions.

“The Minister for Justice needs to investigate this issue to ensure that confidence in the impartiality of members of this tribunal is maintained."

Deputy Murphy supports calls for the Dáil to come back this week.

“There’s too much at stake for the Government to be waiting around. Public confidence in the capacity of the Government to lead us through these next critical stages of the Covid-19 pandemic is totally shook. At a time when we badly need solid, clear and cogent leadership and communication, we’ve all been badly let down.

Waiting for another week won’t work. The Dáil should be back this week both to hold the government to account .

“Schools will start opening this week; ....; businesses in lockdown in Kildare are in crisis; ....

“The Dáil is the place where this needs to happen and it should be recalled immediately"