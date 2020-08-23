Mark Wall: "Kildare Needs Action Not Sympathy

Kildare needs action not sympathy, according to Labour Senator Mark Wall.

He says restrictions must be reviewed if numbers continue to fall and that answers are needed for parents on reopening of schools.

He is calling for a series of specific actions from the government.

Senator Wall said:

"....it is essential that the Taoiseach, and the Business Minister visit our county, see first-hand the impact of the restrictions and address the issues I am raising.

“The Government must seriously look at allowing Kildare out of their county specific lock down next weekend should the figures continue to go down ...

“Parents need answers with schools due to reopen over the coming days. The Minister for Education and and Minister for Health must clarify to the population of Kildare, the reasons why they consider schools are safe to open again.

“In light of the worrying reports from Germany after their schools reopened is the Department fully confident that community transmission in Kildare is under national averages. Parents are worried and want to know what action will the Minister for Education and the agencies of government take on families that just feel they cannot send back their children to school? Local engagement is essential.

“I am also calling on the government to set up an immediate task force to assist and support those working on the front line with the vulnerable...

“...The Tánaiste in consultation with the Minister for Health and NPHET must also look at how the catchment areas of border towns in KIldare can be serviced.

“The €1 million Fáilte Ireland budget must be used on specific staycations and cash vouchers within County Kildare only. Hard pressed Kildare businesses will close or simply not open if this is not the case", he said..